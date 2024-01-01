Bag back: ikat print with printed lining, Pieced, printed linings. The wool ground was originally red, but has faded to orange. Embroidery threads are silk. The backing is red cotton fabric. The bag is lined with two different red cotton printed fabrics. There is a cotton binding on all edges, but it is worn and mostly missing on the face of the bag. Chain stitch dominates. Six large motifs filled with different symbols.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here