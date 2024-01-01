rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653877
made for Bailey, Banks & Biddle; Philadelphia PA aesthetic gilt and silver decoration, Japanesque crane design. Original…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

made for Bailey, Banks & Biddle; Philadelphia PA aesthetic gilt and silver decoration, Japanesque crane design. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7653877

View License

made for Bailey, Banks & Biddle; Philadelphia PA aesthetic gilt and silver decoration, Japanesque crane design. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More