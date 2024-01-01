https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654072Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFencing. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the auspices of the University of Pennsylvania. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654072View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 505 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2902 x 1221 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFencing. From a portfolio of 83 collotypes, 1887, by Edweard Muybridge; part of 781 plates published under the auspices of the University of Pennsylvania. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More