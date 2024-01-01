Throne back cover of the k'ang hsi type blue k'ossu with a central, shaped panel edged with a band of gold threads, in which are scattered peonies, lotus, chrysanthemums, bats and swastikas in shades of green, pink, pale blue, red, yellow and apricot. Border of the same design and boxed border of blossoms, bats and double peach in colors of the field proper. Painted details. cf. 42.8.236. lining of gold satin in cloud design. This is a companion to 42.8.239.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
