https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654154Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textembroidery, brown field, geometric square and triangular patterns of fuchsia, yellow, orange and white. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654154View LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2462 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5131 x 3601 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadembroidery, brown field, geometric square and triangular patterns of fuchsia, yellow, orange and white. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More