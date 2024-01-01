rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654158
magazine with cover printed in color; cover cartoon of woman in black dress and white apron hand-sewing man's pants.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

magazine with cover printed in color; cover cartoon of woman in black dress and white apron hand-sewing man's pants. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654158

View License

magazine with cover printed in color; cover cartoon of woman in black dress and white apron hand-sewing man's pants. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More