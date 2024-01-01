rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654172
shallow bowl shape; ring foot; heavy base; sloping rim with scalloped edge; medium blue glaze with white flowers and butterflies, in very low relief. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

