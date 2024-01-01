rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654178
one branch with 2 pomegranates and flower, another branch with flower in one corner; grid design; multicolored transfer…
one branch with 2 pomegranates and flower, another branch with flower in one corner; grid design; multicolored transfer decoration on cream ground. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654178

View License

