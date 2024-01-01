rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654238
Textile Design (East Indian style). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Textile Design (East Indian style). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654238

View License

Textile Design (East Indian style). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More