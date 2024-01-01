rawpixel
Ancestral Tablet (Gope), painted wood, New Guinea, Papuan Gulf, XX Century cat. card dims H. 54', W. 27' From Era Goiravi village, Era area.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

