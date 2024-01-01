https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654403Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textred cylinder, printed with little boy dropping a letter in a mail slot; dog at right; "POST OFFICE" flanking coin slot. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654403View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 825 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1602 x 2329 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadred cylinder, printed with little boy dropping a letter in a mail slot; dog at right; "POST OFFICE" flanking coin slot. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More