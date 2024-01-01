https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654447Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textseated Buddha with PL hand palm up in lap and PR hand on knee; broad shoulders and very thin arms; wearing long earrings and pointed cap. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654447View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 795 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2320 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2460 x 3712 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadseated Buddha with PL hand palm up in lap and PR hand on knee; broad shoulders and very thin arms; wearing long earrings and pointed cap. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More