rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654483
3 light colored leaves with stamen-like protrusions; large dark leaf in background at center. Original from the Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

3 light colored leaves with stamen-like protrusions; large dark leaf in background at center. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654483

View License

3 light colored leaves with stamen-like protrusions; large dark leaf in background at center. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More