https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654486
Sphinx, partially excavated, in foreground; three figures in front of Sphinx, pack animal behind; pyramid in background. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654486

View License

