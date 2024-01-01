https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654553Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSlaughtering Stone, Stonehenge, England. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654553View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 943 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2750 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4087 x 3211 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSlaughtering Stone, Stonehenge, England. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More