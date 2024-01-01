https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654626Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textshallow, wide-flaring bowl with pointed bottom; undecorated interior; exterior decorated with incised curvilinear repeat pattern in red, yellow and white. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654626View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1179 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3437 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3517 x 3454 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadshallow, wide-flaring bowl with pointed bottom; undecorated interior; exterior decorated with incised curvilinear repeat pattern in red, yellow and white. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More