https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654629Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textindigo block-resist patterning on sheeting cloth.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654629View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 788 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2297 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5473 x 3592 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadindigo block-resist patterning on sheeting cloth.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More