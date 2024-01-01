rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654677
plain flattened bowl with raised rim. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

plain flattened bowl with raised rim. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654677

View License

plain flattened bowl with raised rim. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More