Queen Anne style, square molded-edge base with straight cut corners; square baluster shaped shaft continues cut corners upward to include socket. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
ID : 
7654690

Queen Anne style, square molded-edge base with straight cut corners; square baluster shaped shaft continues cut corners upward to include socket. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

