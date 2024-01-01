rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654697
Cloth band, Pieced ikat lining. Green wool flannel ground with polychrome silk embroidery, red cotton edge binding, and…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cloth band, Pieced ikat lining. Green wool flannel ground with polychrome silk embroidery, red cotton edge binding, and silk/cotton ikat backing. Five-sided.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654697

View License

Cloth band, Pieced ikat lining. Green wool flannel ground with polychrome silk embroidery, red cotton edge binding, and silk/cotton ikat backing. Five-sided.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More