six images (clockwise from top): footed wide cup with fluted decorations and pointed handles, standing putto with a garland and a head/mask on top of a column at right, vessel (?) in the form of a seated nude man with his hands on his knees, rectangular basin on a column with a rectangular base, standing woman dressing her hair accompanied by a child holding a mirror, rounded vessel with relief head and feet in the form of winged figures; 2016.106.4.13-18 received bound together (stitched at top with string). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
