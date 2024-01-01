rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654772
seated cross-legged Buddha with PR hand pointing downward and PL hand palm up on lap; head bent slightly downward, eyes closed; brownish-red color. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654772

View License

