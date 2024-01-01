rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654800
Mandalay style; Buddha seated in the bhumisparsamudra pose, his left hand is held in his lap and his right hand touches the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mandalay style; Buddha seated in the bhumisparsamudra pose, his left hand is held in his lap and his right hand touches the pedestal. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7654800

View License

Mandalay style; Buddha seated in the bhumisparsamudra pose, his left hand is held in his lap and his right hand touches the pedestal. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More