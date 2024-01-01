Panel of imperial yellow k'ossu. In the center, a large five-clawed dragon in gold surrounded by large red blossoms with intricately twining leafy branches. Narrow, shaped border of blue-black k'ossu with a running frieze of slender, cursive, profile dragons in gold. Colors include red, blue, green, pink, lavendar, pale violet, This panel in splendid condition with exceptionally fresh colors. Lining of pale lemon ywellow damask with cloud pattern. Seal incription.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
