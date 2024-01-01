https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654913Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTureen (boar's head), ceramic-porcelain, French, XVIIIc should be numbered 37.8ab; NO DIMS ON CAT. CARDS Holiday Traditions, Tudor Room. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7654913View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 906 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2641 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9865 x 7445 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTureen (boar's head), ceramic-porcelain, French, XVIIIc should be numbered 37.8ab; NO DIMS ON CAT. CARDS Holiday Traditions, Tudor Room. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More