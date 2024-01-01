curtain hanging of imperial yellow brocaded satin. design of seven gold-cloud medallions, each with a five-clawed dragon grasping the heavenly jewel, in a field of large, loose clouds in shades of blue, green, pink, red, peach, and dull orange. Hanging made up of three widths seamed lengthwise. at lower right corner an applied strip of sriped grosgrain ribbon. lining of orange silk in all-over leaf and flower design.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here