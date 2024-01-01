maroon leather binding with gilding trim; "ARC TRIOMPHAL D'APRES ALBERT DURER" on spine; colorful endpapers with green, grey, yellow, red and white spots with black; text pages followed by woodcuts of portions of fantastic triumphal archway with figures (some with names and coats of armor), scenes of battle and other vignettes, animals, text and sculptural and architectural elements; detached green silk ribbon bookmark (inserted between pages). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
