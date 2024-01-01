Large hanging of embroiderd red satin. The design represents an aged couple receiving friends and well-wishers on the occasion of their birthday. The figures are done in satin stitch in colors cranes, bats, clouds and various symbols in couched gold threads. Lining of ecru cotton. Inscription on back. This hanging, dated the 4th year of Ch'ien Lung's reign (1739-40) is a valuable key document in the dating of textiles. Former Classification: Textiles - Tapestry. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here