https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655196
Rembrandt van Rijn's Christ Healing the Sick. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Rembrandt van Rijn's Christ Healing the Sick. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID: 
7655196

View License

Rembrandt van Rijn's Christ Healing the Sick. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

