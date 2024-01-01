rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655229
St. Joseph and the Christ Child. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

St. Joseph and the Christ Child. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655229

View License

St. Joseph and the Christ Child. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More