rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655318
paper collage with red blood drips and blue and gold birds; mostly black and white engravings with colored plants, foliage…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

paper collage with red blood drips and blue and gold birds; mostly black and white engravings with colored plants, foliage, and insects at left center and LRQ; imagery includes reclining reading woman with skull in LLC with blue and gold bird with blood drips above her and a butterfly on her head, crowned figure reading in a chariot pulled by a goat with a putto at LRQ, two armed angels with bird above them at top center, text written vertically in ULC, and Jesus in clouds with gold rays in ULQ; received in a medium toned wood frame. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655318

View License

paper collage with red blood drips and blue and gold birds; mostly black and white engravings with colored plants, foliage, and insects at left center and LRQ; imagery includes reclining reading woman with skull in LLC with blue and gold bird with blood drips above her and a butterfly on her head, crowned figure reading in a chariot pulled by a goat with a putto at LRQ, two armed angels with bird above them at top center, text written vertically in ULC, and Jesus in clouds with gold rays in ULQ; received in a medium toned wood frame. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More