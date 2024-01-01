paper collage with red blood drips and blue and gold birds; mostly black and white engravings with colored plants, foliage, and insects at left center and LRQ; imagery includes reclining reading woman with skull in LLC with blue and gold bird with blood drips above her and a butterfly on her head, crowned figure reading in a chariot pulled by a goat with a putto at LRQ, two armed angels with bird above them at top center, text written vertically in ULC, and Jesus in clouds with gold rays in ULQ; received in a medium toned wood frame. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
