https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655337
Religion: NT. Trinity with Saint John the Baptist and Saint Sebastian. Nothing on verso (balsa panel). Original from the…
Religion: NT. Trinity with Saint John the Baptist and Saint Sebastian. Nothing on verso (balsa panel). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655337

View License

