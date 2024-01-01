rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655511
flat stele with square body and square head; three vertical indentations on body; owl-looking eyes on head; grey/ beige in color. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

7655511

