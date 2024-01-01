https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655586Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textred/ orange diamond forms with blue birds; flower pattern along short ends. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655586View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1012 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2951 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5462 x 6478 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadred/ orange diamond forms with blue birds; flower pattern along short ends. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More