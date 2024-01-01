rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655608
porcelaneous stoneware with underglaze brown flower petal decor. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
porcelaneous stoneware with underglaze brown flower petal decor. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655608

View License

