https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655608Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textporcelaneous stoneware with underglaze brown flower petal decor. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655608View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1163 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3254 x 3153 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadporcelaneous stoneware with underglaze brown flower petal decor. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More