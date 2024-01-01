https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655609Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Texta pair with Saint Sirus (66.37.1); probably they were the lateral wings of a triptych dedicated to the Virgin Mary; arched top. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655609View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 750 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2188 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3453 x 5524 px | 300 dpiFree Downloada pair with Saint Sirus (66.37.1); probably they were the lateral wings of a triptych dedicated to the Virgin Mary; arched top. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More