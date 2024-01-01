rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655679
Snuff bottle, tourmaline, large, with tourmaline stopper and stand.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Snuff bottle, tourmaline, large, with tourmaline stopper and stand.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655679

View License

Snuff bottle, tourmaline, large, with tourmaline stopper and stand.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More