rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655726
vase, ruby glass flashed with white, decorated with festoon and pendant design. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

vase, ruby glass flashed with white, decorated with festoon and pendant design. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655726

View License

vase, ruby glass flashed with white, decorated with festoon and pendant design. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More