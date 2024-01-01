rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655727
gadrooned shaped rims, Coat of Arms of Sir Richard King, Admiral of the White. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

gadrooned shaped rims, Coat of Arms of Sir Richard King, Admiral of the White. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655727

View License

gadrooned shaped rims, Coat of Arms of Sir Richard King, Admiral of the White. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More