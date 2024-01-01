rawpixel
Panorama of public procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey (and back) in celebration of the coronation of…
Panorama of public procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey (and back) in celebration of the coronation of Queen Victoria (1819-1901) on June 28,1838. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655793

View License

