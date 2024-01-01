rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
blue and white glazed bowl decorated with large central floral sprays; foliate bands on outer and inner rim and organic and…
blue and white glazed bowl decorated with large central floral sprays; foliate bands on outer and inner rim and organic and geometric decorative band on outer wall. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7655804

View License

