https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655900Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textdeath mask; green alabaster; dealer said that it came from the state of Puebla. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7655900View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1068 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3115 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3770 x 3355 px | 300 dpiFree Downloaddeath mask; green alabaster; dealer said that it came from the state of Puebla. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More