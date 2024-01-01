Smiling Face, ceramic, fragment of a larger figure, H. 5 in., W.7 in. Hollow head with open mouth and protruding tongue. Headdress with may symbols, ears with earplugs (one missing). Chips in headdress and two holes in back of head. Nopiloa. The object numbered 47.2.40 does not match the photograph on the Catalog card, although it is an extremely similar piece. See second Catalog card with same number 47.2.40. for other object. Wide face with sloping forehead, almond shaped eyes, and lips parted in an infectious smile. Small earplugs and turban-like headdress of which the central portion is broken away. Unglazed greyish clay.-original object-cat. card. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
