https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656021Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSnuff bottle. Pink agate. Crystal top. Carved lotus design.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656021View LicenseJPEGPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2768 x 3875 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSnuff bottle. Pink agate. Crystal top. Carved lotus design.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More