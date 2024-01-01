Skirt made up of colored silks of cloud pattern yellow, dark blue, apricot, white, red, light blue, grey, etc.; accordion-pleated in sigle sections. Main panels of brick red color with applique design of sage with flowers embroidered in couched gold threads and colored silks. Triple, shaped border of black satin embroidered in blue; white silk and pale blue silk braid with floral design in colors. Same triple border at bottom of skirt. Panels lined with green silk of diaper pattern.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here