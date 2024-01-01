Robe of lavendar k'ossu with scattered design of phoenix, canaries, butterflies and flower blossoms in shades of green, peach, yellow, pink, rose, etc. Cuffs and border of black satin embroidered with a design of butterflies and flower sprays in satin, laid, and outline stitch; green, yellow, purple, blue, pink, etc. Inner border of pale blue satin embroidered with flower sprays and edged with trefoil band in band in black. Lining of lemon yellow silk.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here