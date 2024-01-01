Short concubine(or riding?) coat of brick red satin brocaded in shades of green, yellow, blue, rose and gold. In front, on each side of opening, a rampant, five-clawed dragon grasping heavenly jewel. In back, one very large sitting dragon. Border of overlapping, semi-circular wave forms(Cf.42.8.4) with symbols of the eight precious things. Original sleeveless coat has been filled in with wide red brocaded sleeves finished with cuffs made of bands of the body brocade bordered by strips of modern(?) embroidered satin. Applied around bottom and up openings at side and front are borders of modern embroidery, blue on black, which terminate in trefoil ends under arms and at upper middle front opening. Neck finished with band of modern black and gold brocade. Lining of modern blue brocaded silk. Satin ground of brocade faded in some areas.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here