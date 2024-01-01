https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656397Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textwhale, painted wood, American Indian, possibly a recent work, Tlingit XIXc NO PHOTO ON CAT. CARD cat. card dims L 36'. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656397View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 787 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2295 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3581 x 5462 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadwhale, painted wood, American Indian, possibly a recent work, Tlingit XIXc NO PHOTO ON CAT. CARD cat. card dims L 36'. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More