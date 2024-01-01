rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656400
candelstick, one of a pair, 1779; silver with removable candle bases, fluted shafts, beaded mounts, crests, H.12in. each.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

candelstick, one of a pair, 1779; silver with removable candle bases, fluted shafts, beaded mounts, crests, H.12in. each. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656400

View License

candelstick, one of a pair, 1779; silver with removable candle bases, fluted shafts, beaded mounts, crests, H.12in. each. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More