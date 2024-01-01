rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656420
hanging scroll with image mounted sideways; stormy sea at right side; two pine trees and rocky shore frame three deer…
hanging scroll with image mounted sideways; stormy sea at right side; two pine trees and rocky shore frame three deer looking at the sea. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656420

View License

